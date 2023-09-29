College Football Kickoff Live: After big win over Colorado, are the Oregon Ducks playoff contenders?

Oregon will need to keep winning if they want to be in the playoff conversation, a task that is about to get much harder during Pac-12 play.

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Ducks demolished Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes last Saturday by a score of 42-6, the first loss for Coach Prime since taking over at Colorado and a not-so-friendly welcome to Pac-12 play.

While much of the attention has been on what Colorado did and didn't do, it's hard to ignore how dominant Dan Lanning's Ducks were at nearly every position on the field.

Now, as Oregon heads into a Week 5 matchup against Stanford with a great chance to move to 5-0, the hosts of the Locked on College Football Kickoff Live show are starting to put the Ducks in the conversation as a College Football Playoff team.

After Stanford is when the Ducks will truly get tested, as they'll head up to Seattle to take on another CFP contender in Washington, before hosting a ranked Washington State team the following week and then hitting the road to play Utah in Salt Lake to close out October.

The Pac-12 is having perhaps their best regular season ever, a stark reminder of their impending demise starting in 2024. Oregon will need to keep winning if they want to be in the playoff conversation by the time Christmas rolls around, a task that is about to get much harder as the calendar flips to October.