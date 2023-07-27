Are the San Diego Padres smart enough to sell at MLB trade deadline?

The Padres have been disappointing in 2023, would it be better for them to sell and look ahead to the future?

SAN DIEGO — We are a mere five days away from Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, and many teams are trying to decide whether or not they should sell, buy, or stand pat and see how the season plays outs. One team that might be sellers at the deadline is the San Diego Padres.

The Padres have had a disappointing 2023 season thus far, and any time it seems the team may be turning a corner, they take a few steps back. For instance, they beat the Toronto Blue Jays two out of three up in Canada, then beat the Detroit Tigers two out of three in Detroit, only to head back home to San Diego and drop two out of three to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Sure, series can be lost throughout the season, and you’re not going to win every game, but this is a theme of the Padres in 2023.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Padres podcast, host Javier Reyes recapped the series against Pittsburgh, talked about their inconsistent season, and then wondered if the Padres would be smart enough to sell.

“The Padres should be selling. I don’t think they’re smart enough to do that, but I hope they do,” Reyes said.

He added the Padres would be wise to trade Blake Snell and Josh Hader since the team re-upped and extended nearly everyone else (Manny Machado, Yu Darvish, Xander Bogaerts) and probably won’t have room for Snell or Hader next year. So why not get something in return for them while you can?

Reyes then discussed the Lucas Giolito to the Angels move that was made late on Wednesday night, saying, “Blake Snell is much better as a rental. And that tells me that they could get a whole lot theoretically if they were to trade him. You could get a whole lot for Josh Hader, too, but I don’t know if they’re going to do that.”

Infielder Ha-Seong Kim is leading the Padres in bWAR, and Reyes thinks he could get the most back in a deal out of everyone. He is under team control, and his contract isn’t expensive. (It was a four-year/$28M deal that finishes in 2024.)

The Padres aren’t the only team with high expectations coming into 2023 and have been a disappointment, but when you look at their numbers, that disappointment grows. Baseball-Reference says the Padres' Pythagorean win-loss record is eight games better than their actual record. They’re 49-54 right now, but if you look at how many runs they’ve scored and how many runs they’ve given up, they should be 57-46. If the Padres were 57-46, they’d be in second place right behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West standings and in the first Wild Card slot.

Will acquiring someone at the deadline be a quick salve for the team and maybe help them make a push for a Wild Card slot? Perhaps, but maybe the Padres should do what some people aren’t expecting them to do. Maybe they should get some players of value back for the ones they may not be able to sign over the winter, like Snell and Hader, and look ahead to 2024.

San Diego wouldn’t be the only team doing that, and it would put them in a much better position to improve in 2024.