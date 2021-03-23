Gonzaga on cruise control in men’s NCAA Tournament

There's still a lot of March Madness to come, but it seems basketball fans may get a second chance this year at seeing Gonzaga vs. Baylor face-off.

There is no doubt that this season of men’s college basketball was anything but normal. So when Gonzaga went a perfect 28-0 heading into the NCAA Tournament, some overlooked the Bulldogs. We were all robbed of the regular season matchup between Gonzaga and Baylor; however, Gonzaga did have some big-time wins before March Madness.

During the regular season, Gonzaga racked up impressive wins over Kansas, West Virginia, Iowa and Virginia. None of those teams remain in the NCAA Tournament, but Gonzaga has been on cruise control so far.

The No. 1 seed in the West region beat Norfolk St., 98-55, in the first round. Then, they took on No. 8 Oklahoma and won 87-71. Up next, they meet Creighton in the Sweet 16.

“You have to probably look deeper into the bracket than the next couple of rounds,” Bo Brack, host on the Locked On Podcast Network said while explaining why there won’t be any speed bumps for Gonzaga in the next couple rounds.

“You look at their starting five, and each one of these guys would be the star of any other program,” Bo Brack said about the depth for this Gonzaga team. During the latest episode of Locked On Today, he explained how head coach Mark Few gets them to seamlessly work together.

“I hope we don’t get robbed at the second chance at seeing Baylor vs. the Zags,” Brack said. The matchup was expected to be one of the biggest of the regular season, before COVID-19 protocols got in the way and kept the Bears and Bulldogs from meeting.