x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mlb Podcast

Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt carted off field after being struck in head by line drive

The Athletics released a statement saying Bassitt is conscious and aware and heading to the hospital.
Credit: AP
Oakland Athletics' Josh Harrison reacts as starting pitcher Chris Bassitt is taken off the field after Bassitt was hit in the head by a ball hit by Chicago White Sox's Brian Goodwin during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO — Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt was taken off the field on a stretcher in Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox after he was struck in the head by a line drive. 

Bassitt was struck by the hit, which was measured at just over 100 miles per hour off the bat of Chicago's Brian Goodwin.

Bassitt clutched a towel to his face as he was helped onto his feet and onto a cart.

Athletics players in the field fell to their knees, some praying as Bassitt received medical attention.

Credit: AP
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt is attended to after getting hit in the head from a ball hit by Chicago White Sox's Brian Goodwin during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Athletics released a statement saying Bassitt is conscious and aware and heading to the hospital and said they will provide more information as it becomes available.

Bassitt, 32, is in his sixth year pitching for the Athletics and is having a career year with a 12-3 record, a 3.04 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 151 innings pitched.

SUBSCRIBE to the Locked On Athletics podcast, your daily podcast for all things Oakland A's. 