A's hold off Royals 12-10 to keep pace in AL wild-card race

Matt Olson hit a two-run homer, Josh Harrison drove in three runs and Elvis Andrus had four hits as the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 12-10
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Matt Olson hit a two-run homer, Josh Harrison drove in three runs and Elvis Andrus had four hits as the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 12-10.

Oakland ended a three-game slide and remained 3 1/2 games back of Toronto, Boston and New York in the AL wild-card chase. Mark Canha and Tony Kemp also drove in runs off losing pitcher Carlos Hernandez. 

Sean Manaea also struggled on the mound but picked up the win. Andrew Chafin got the final four outs for the A's for his seventh save. Salvador Perez provided the biggest highlight for Kansas City with his 44th homer of the season.