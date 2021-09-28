x
Haniger's homer helps M's beat A's 4-2, close in wild card

Seattle Mariners' Mitch Haniger celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)

SEATTLE (AP) - Mitch Haniger hit his 100th home run and third in two games, and the Seattle Mariners pulled within a half-game of the second AL wild card berth by beating the Oakland Athletics 4-2.

Tyler Anderson pitched four innings on two days’ rest for the Mariners, who won their team-record 11th straight game over Oakland. The Mariners, 18 games over .500 for the first time since August 2018, has won four in a row and nine of 10.  

Seattle is just behind Boston and just ahead of Toronto (87-70) in the wild card race