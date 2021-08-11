Lowrie hits 3-run homer in 8th, Athletics beat Indians 6-3

Jed Lowrie hit a three-run homer and Elvis Andrus had a solo shot in the eighth inning in the Oakland Athletics’ 6-3 comeback victory over the Cleveland Indians

CLEVELAND (AP) - Jed Lowrie hit a three-run homer and Elvis Andrus had a solo shot in the eighth inning in the Oakland Athletics’ 6-3 comeback victory over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night.

Oakland scored twice in the seventh and four times in the eighth, erasing 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to extend its winning streak to six. The A’s lead the AL wild-card race by a game over Boston.