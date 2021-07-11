Oakland 4 runs in 11th to beat Rangers 8-4 in game of solos

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Jed Lowrie hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the 11th inning after an earlier home run and the Oakland Athletics went on to beat the Texas Rangers 8-4.
Lowrie hit a sharp single to right with one out in the 11th before a wild pitch by Spencer Patton allowed another run and Stephen Piscotty hit two-run homer. Both both teams scored a run in the 10th.
Oakland won for only the third time in their last nine games. J.B. Wendelken, the sixth Oakland pitcher, worked both extra innings.
There were five solo homers before the game went to extra innings, with both teams having back-to-back shots.