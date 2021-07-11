Oakland 4 runs in 11th to beat Rangers 8-4 in game of solos

Jed Lowrie hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the 11th inning after an earlier home run and the Oakland Athletics went on to beat the Texas Rangers 8-4.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Jed Lowrie hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the 11th inning after an earlier home run and the Oakland Athletics went on to beat the Texas Rangers 8-4.

Lowrie hit a sharp single to right with one out in the 11th before a wild pitch by Spencer Patton allowed another run and Stephen Piscotty hit two-run homer. Both both teams scored a run in the 10th.

Oakland won for only the third time in their last nine games. J.B. Wendelken, the sixth Oakland pitcher, worked both extra innings.