Olson hits 2-run, walk-off double, A’s beat Padres 5-4 in 10

Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson hits a game winning double against the San Diego Padres during the tenth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Matt Olson hit a two-run, walk-off double in the 10th inning and the Oakland Athletics rallied past the San Diego Padres 5-4. 

The A’s scored twice in the ninth with two outs off closer Mark Melancon to tie it at 3. After San Diego scored a run in the top of the 10th off Lou Trivino to take a 4-3 lead, Olson came to the plate with runners on the corners and no outs. Olson laced the first pitch he saw from Tim Hill (5-6) off the right field wall, scoring Mark Canha and Starling Marte, and sending the Oakland Coliseum into a frenzy. 

The A's posted their AL-leading ninth walk-off win of the season.