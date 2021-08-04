Olson hits 2-run, walk-off double, A’s beat Padres 5-4 in 10

The A’s scored twice in the ninth with two outs off closer Mark Melancon to tie it at 3. After San Diego scored a run in the top of the 10th off Lou Trivino to take a 4-3 lead, Olson came to the plate with runners on the corners and no outs. Olson laced the first pitch he saw from Tim Hill (5-6) off the right field wall, scoring Mark Canha and Starling Marte, and sending the Oakland Coliseum into a frenzy.