Polanco HR gives Twins 1-0 win; A's lose 8th straight

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Jorge Polanco homered in the sixth inning and four Minnesota Twins pitchers made it stand up, blanking Oakland 1-0 and sending the Athletics to their eighth straight loss.

Minnesota pitchers combined to strike out 15 while allowing just three hits. The Twins won again minus manager Rocco Baldelli, who is out with COVID-19.