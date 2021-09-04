x
Semien hits walk-off HR, Jays rally three times to beat A's

Marcus Semien hit a game-ending three-run homer in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied three times to stun the Oakland Athletics 11-10
Credit: AP
Toronto Blue Jays' Marcus Semien, second from front right, celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run walkoff home run against the Oakland Athletics in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) - Marcus Semien hit a game-ending three-run homer in the ninth inning after Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a tying grand slam in the eighth, and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied three times to stun the Oakland Athletics 11-10.

Semien connected off Sergio Romo for his 34th home run of the season, sparking a wild celebration at home plate. Toronto’s Teoscar Hernández hit a tying two-run homer in the fourth before Oakland pulled away for an 8-2 lead.

 Gurriel’s slam capped a six-run eighth inning against Lou Trivino and Yusmeiro Petit to tie it again.