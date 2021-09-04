Semien hits walk-off HR, Jays rally three times to beat A's

Marcus Semien hit a game-ending three-run homer in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied three times to stun the Oakland Athletics 11-10

TORONTO (AP) - Marcus Semien hit a game-ending three-run homer in the ninth inning after Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a tying grand slam in the eighth, and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied three times to stun the Oakland Athletics 11-10.

Semien connected off Sergio Romo for his 34th home run of the season, sparking a wild celebration at home plate. Toronto’s Teoscar Hernández hit a tying two-run homer in the fourth before Oakland pulled away for an 8-2 lead.