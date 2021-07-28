Tatis' monster 2-run homer helps Padres beat Athletics 7-4

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a monster 440-foot, two-run homer, Manny Machado added a three-run shot and the San Diego Padres rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 7-4

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a monster 440-foot, two-run homer, Manny Machado added a three-run shot and Adam Frazier had two hits and two runs in his debut for the San Diego Padres, who rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 7-4.

Jake Cronenworth hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the five-run fifth inning to help Chris Paddack win his third straight start.