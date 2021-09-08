x
White Sox beat A's 6-3; Oakland drops fourth straight game

Gavin Sheets hit a go-ahead RBI single in the fifth, and the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox beat the stumbling Oakland Athletics 6-3
Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada (10) and Jose Abreu (79) celebrate scoring against the Oakland Athletics during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Gavin Sheets hit a go-ahead RBI single in the fifth, Cesar Hernandez added a two-run single in the same inning, and the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox beat the stumbling Oakland Athletics 6-3.

Jimmy Lambert (1-1) allowed three hits over five solid innings for his first major league win in his third career start and six appearance as Chicago matched the club’s season-high of 22 games above .500 (80-58). 

Both managers and the training staffs came out when Chicago’s Leury García stole a base in the eighth and made a dive under leaping second baseman Tony Kemp, who fell hard.