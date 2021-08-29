Yankees' win streak ends at 13; Montas, A's stop 6-game skid

Matt Chapman homered to help stop the Yankees’ best run in nearly 60 years. The A’s had lost six straight and 10 of 12 before handing the charging Yankees their first loss since Aug. 12 in Chicago against the White Sox. The Yankees trailed 3-0 in the ninth inning before Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer with one out. But Sergio Romo got Giancarlo Stanton to pop out and Joey Gallo to ground out for his first save since 2020. The Yankees’ string was their best since a 13-game streak in September 1961 fueled by Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris.