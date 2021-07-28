MLB trade deadline: Scherzer, Gallo, Baez and every MLB trade at the deadline

The trade deadline is coming up at 4 p.m. EST on Friday. Get caught up on every deal so far in this blockbuster deadline season.

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball's trade deadline is here and it has been a busy week leading up to Friday's 4 p.m. deadline to get deals done.

It's been a busy week so far and the trades are expected to keep coming. Eight 2021 All-Stars have been traded so far including Nelson Cruz, Adam Frazier, Eduardo Escobar, Joey Gallo, Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and Craig Kimbrel.

Below, check out all the trades so far in this trade deadline season:

July 30

Blue Jays acquire RHP Joakim Soria from D-backs for two players to be named later

The Blue Jays added another reliever with 37-year-old Joakim Soria, who has 229 career saves. Soria has a 4.30 ERA in 2021. He's the third pitcher the Blue Jays added at the deadline after Brad Hand and Jose Berrios.

Cleveland Indians trade OF Jordan Luplow and RHP DJ Johnson to Tampa Bay Rays for RHP Peyton Battenfield.

Boston Red Sox trade IF/OF Michael Chavis to Pittsburgh Pirates for LHP Austin Davis

Pittsburgh Pirates trade RHP Richard Rodriguez to Atlanta Braves for Bryse Wilson and Ricky Devito

Los Angeles Angels trade LHP Tony Watson to San Francisco Giants

Kansas City Royals trade OF Jorge Soler to Atlanta Braves

It's been a horrific year for Soler, but he's been crushing in July to the tune of a 131 wrc+. Guessing it's Duvall in CF for the rest of the year — Dylan Short (@dylanxshort) July 30, 2021

Minnesota Twins trade RHP Hansel Robles to Boston Red Sox

Washington Nationals trade Jon Lester to St. Louis Cardinals for OF Lane Thomas

An interesting deadline day for the Cardinals who added two left-handed veteran starting pitchers who have struggled this season. The 37-year-old Lester has a 5.02 ERA over 16 starts.

These moves are perplexing, to say the least. #STLFLY pic.twitter.com/rUHjBT9DDf — Locked On Cardinals (@LO_Cardinals) July 30, 2021

Chicago Cubs trade OF Jake Marisnick to San Diego Padres for RHP Anderson Espinoza

Baltimore Orioles trade SS Freddy Galvis to Philadelphia Phillies

Galvis is a 31-year-old switch-hitting shortstop on an expiring one-year deal. Galvis is hitting just .249 in 2021. He played six years with the Phillies from 2012-2017.

Miami Marlins trade RHP John Curtiss to Milwaukee Brewers for C Payton Henry

Curtiss, 28, won't be a free agent until after the 2025 season. The last two years, Curtiss has pitched 65 innings with a 2.22 ERA, with 65 strikeouts and 12 walks.

Henry was the Brewers’ No. 19 prospect per MLB Pipeline.

Los Angeles Angels trade LHP Andrew Heaney to New York Yankees for RHP Janson Junk, RHP Elvis Peguero

Heaney is a left-handed starting that is on an expiring contract and adds another arm to a Yankees rotation that is dealing with injuries.

Heaney has a 5.27 ERA this year. The Yankees send Los Angeles a couple of Double A prospects.

Chicago Cubs trade 3B/OF Kris Bryant to San Francisco Giants for OF Alexander Canario and RHP Caleb Killian

The Chicago Cubs have now traded Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez, Craig Kimbrel and Kris Bryant in the last two days as the fire sale continues.

Bryant, 29, is on an expiring deal this season before he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Bryant is hitting .267 this season with 18 homers and 51 RBIs.

KRIS BRYANT IS ON THE #SFGIANTS 👀🔥 — Locked On Giants Podcast (64-38) (@LO_SFGiants) July 30, 2021

Minnesota Twins trade J.A. Happ and cash to St. Louis Cardinals for RHP John Gant, LHP Evan Sisk

Happ is a veteran starter on an expiring contract and has struggled this season in Minnesota with a 6.77 ERA this season.

Gant owns a 3.42 ERA this season. Gant, 28, averaged fewer than five innings per start while pitching in St. Louis’ rotation earlier this year.

Houston Astros trade OF Myles Straw to Cleveland Indians for RHP Phil Maton

Maton, 28, has posted a 4.57 ERA over 63 innings since the start of 2020

Straw adds strong defense and speed for Cleveland. He has 17 stolen bases in 22 attempts this year.

Texas Rangers reportedly trade RHP Kyle Gibson, RHP Ian Kennedy to Philadelphia Phillies for RHP Spencer Howard, RHP Kevin Gowdy, RHP Joss Gessner

Gibson was an All-Star this season and expected to be dealt at the deadline. The 33-year-old is 6-3 with a 2.87 ERA in 19 starts this season. Kennedy has appeared in 32 games this season as a reliever and has a 2.51 ERA and 16 saves for Texas.

A gloomy @BricePaterik joins the show after the Rangers traded Joey Gallo and then Kyle Gibson and Ian Kennedy today. #MLBTradeDeadline pic.twitter.com/7ukpjoP4z7 — Locked On Podcasts (@LockedOnNetwork) July 30, 2021

Chicago Cubs trade SS Javy Baez and RHP Trevor Williams to New York Mets for OF Pete Crow-Armstrong.

The Chicago Cubs made another huge deal on Friday when they reportedly traded SS Javy Baez to the New York Mets. Baez, a two-time All-Star, has been with Chicago since 2014. Baez is hitting .248 this season with 22 homers and 65 RBIs.

Trevor Williams is also being sent in the deal. The 29-year-old has a 5.06 ERA in 12 starts this year.

Pete Crow-Armstrong, drafted by New York in the first round in 2020 is the club's fifth-ranked prospect.

Washington Nationals reportedly trading IF Josh Harrison and C Yan Gomes to Oakland Athletics for C Drew Millas, RHP Seth Shuman, RHP Richard Guasch

According to multiple reports, the Nationals are sending Josh Harrison and Yan Gomes to the Oakland A's. Gomes, 34, is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. He's hitting .271 in 63 games this season.

Harrison, 34, is on a one-year deal this year. He's hitting .294 with 94 hits in 90 games for the Nationals this season.

Millas is Oakland's 28th-ranked prospect.

Yan Gomes is not a surprise. Josh Harrison is a surprise. Knowing how much the Nats front office & coaching staff like Harrison you'd think they might have kept him around to be a veteran presence. This is has been an all out fire sale https://t.co/at8WIzlbJb — Josh Neighbors (@JoshNeighbors_) July 30, 2021

Chicago Cubs reportedly trade All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel to Chicago White Sox for 2B Nick Madrigal and RHP Codi Heuer

The Chicago White Sox now have two 2021 All-Star closers in their bullpen with Liam Hendriks and Craig Kimbrel. Kimbrel, 33, won't be a free agent until after the 2022 season.

Kimbrel has a 0.49 ERA this season and 23 saves for the Cubs.

The White Sox are sending the Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal, who is on the IL and expected to be out for the season after a shoulder injury. Madrigal, 24, was in his second big-league season batting .305 with 61 hits in 54 games for the White Sox this season. Heuer, also in his second season, has a 5.12 ERA in 40 games this year. In 21 games last year, Heuer was strong for the White Sox with a 1.52 ERA.

Detroit Tigers trade LHP pitcher Daniel Norris to Milwaukee Brewers for RHP Reese Olson

Daniel Norris hasn't been his best in Detroit this season with a 5.89 ERA in 38 relief appearances this season but the Brewers add a left-handed arm to the bullpen for situational purposes. Norris is set to be a free agent after this season.

Olson was a 13th round pick for Milwaukee in 2018.

Miami Marlins trade OF Adam Duvall to Atlanta Braves for C Alex Jackson

Just after acquiring outfielder Eddie Rosario, the Braves made yet another move in acquiring outfielder Adam Duvall from the Marlins. Duvall is on a 1-year $5 million deal. Duvall, 32, has hit just .229 this year but has 22 homers and 68 RBIS.

With acquiring Joc Pederson earlier this month and now Rosario and Duvall, the Braves have brought in three new outfielders.

Cleveland Indians trade OF Eddie Rosario and cash to Atlanta Braves for 1B/3B Pablo Sandoval

29-year-old Rosario has been out since early July with an abdominal strain. Before that, he was hitting .254 with 46 RBIs. The Indians are covering some of Rosario's remaining 1-year $8 million deal. For the Braves, it's another outfielder acquired to help with the losses of Ronald Acuna Jr. and Marcell Ozuna.

Minnesota Twins reportedly trade RHP Jose Berrios to Toronto Blue Jays for SS/OF Austin Martin and RHP Simeon Woods Richardson

It's another blockbuster trade as the Blue Jays acquired Jose Berrios from the Twins and in return sent two of their top five ranked prospects this season.

Berrios, 27, is a two-time All-Star. In 20 starts this season, he has a 3.48 ERA with 126 strikeouts. He brings a great arm to bolster a Blue Jays rotation that needs it as they push for the playoffs.

Pittsburgh Pirates trade LHP Braeden Ogle to Philadelphia Phillies for C Abrahán Gutiérrez

Ogle hasn't played at the MLB level yet, but the fourth-round MLB Draft pick in 2016 has posted a 3.13 ERA with a 11.9 K/9 and a 6.5 BB/9 in Triple-A this season.

Baltimore Orioles trade RHP Shawn Armstrong to Tampa Bay Rays for cash considerations

Tampa Bay added potential bullpen depth with Armstrong. The 30-year-old has an 8.55 ERA in 20 innings this season and is expected to be sent to Triple-A Durham.

July 29

Washington Nationals trade RHP Mason Thompson and SS Jordy Barley to San Diego Padres for RHP Daniel Hudson

Another deal for Washington on Thursday as they secured San Diego's No. 9 ranked prospect in Thompson, while San Diego boosted its bullpen with Hudson. Hudson has a 2.20 ERA and 38 percent strikeout rate over 31 appearances for Washington this season.

Washington Nationals trade OF Kyle Schwarber to Boston Red Sox for Aldo Ramirez

After the Nationals let go of Scherzer and Turner on Thursday night they weren't done. They traded Kyle Schwarber to the Red Sox for pitching prospect Aldo Ramirez. Schwarber, 28, hit 16 home runs in 18 games from June 12-29 before injuring his hamstring. Schwarber is hitting.253 with 25 homers in 72 games this year.

Kyle Schwarber: member of the Boston Red Sox. pic.twitter.com/03QcfQI7wZ — Lauren Campbell (@lalalalaurrrren) July 30, 2021

Washington Nationals trade RHP Max Scherzer and SS Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers for prospects C Keibert Ruiz, RHP Josiah Gray, RHP Gerardo Carrillo and OF Donovan Casey

In the blockbuster deal of the trade deadline the Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly trading for All-Star pitcher Max Scherzer and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner.

The exact details of the deal have not yet been made official, but the Dodgers are reportedly sending a haul of prospects to Washington in exchange for the All-Stars.

Scherzer is a 3-time Cy Young Winner and 8-time All-Star is still pitching at an elite level at 37 years old. He has a 2.83 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 18 starts this year. His contract is set to expire at the end of the year.

Trea Turner, 28, is also on an expiring deal. He was a first time All-Star this year, batting .322 with 18 homers and 49 RBIs.

Ruiz and Gray are the Dodgers' No. 1 and No. 2 ranked prospects.

Max Scherzer and Trea Turner are Dodgers! Check out Locked On Dodgers first thing in the morning (or even late tonight, probably) for more about this huge, blockbuster trade!



And check us out every weekday morning, wherever you get podcasts!https://t.co/B8ZumjdzDB pic.twitter.com/hDxABRMjW8 — Locked on Dodgers Podcast (@LockedOnDodgers) July 30, 2021

Chicago Cubs trade 1B 1B Anthony Rizzo to New York Yankees for RHP Alexander Vizcaíno and OF Kevin Alcántara

Another huge deal for the Yankees as they acquired Anthony Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. For Rizzo, the Yankees send their No. 9 and No. 12 prospects to the Cubs. Chicago is reportedly paying the remainder of Rizzo's 2021 salary. Rizzo, 31, is batting .248 with 14 homers and 40 RBIs this year.

Looks like I’ll have to make more of these Cubs trade reaction videos. Brutal day. pic.twitter.com/cTNFBNnb33 — Locked On Cubs (@LockedOnCubs) July 30, 2021

Kansas City Royals trade LHP Danny Duffy to Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations and a player to be named later

Duffy isn't expected back until late August as he recovers from a left flexor strain, but the Dodgers are working to fill holes in their starting rotation. Duffy, 32, has a 2.51 ERA in 12 starts this year.

Tampa Bay Rays trade RHP Diego Castillo to Seattle Mariners for RHP J.T. Chargois and 3B Austin Shenton

After trading away Kendall Graveman earlier this week, the Mariners have added their next potential closer in Castillo.

Castillo picked up 14 of his 26 career saves with the Rays this season, posting a 2.72 ERA with 49 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings.

Chargois has a 3.00 ERA in 31 relief appearances with Seattle this year.

Chicago Cubs trade RHP Ryan Tepera to Chicago White Sox for LHP Bailey Horn

The rare crosstown trade swap. The White Sox acquired Tepera who has posted a 2.91 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 43 innings this season.

The White Sox traded away 2020 fifth-round pick Bailey Horn. The 23-year-old has a 13.09 ERA in 11 innings over six games and four starts in High-A this month.

Washington Nationals trade LHP Brad Hand to Toronto Blue Jays for C Riley Adams

The Nationals traded away 3-time All-Star closing pitcher Brad Hand to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. Hand has struggled recently, blowing multiple saves in the past week.

Toronto needs bullpen help with multiple relievers out with injury. Hand is on a 1-year, $10.5 million deal.

Adams made his MLB debut this year but eventually was sent back to Triple-A.

Cleveland Indians trade 2B Cesar Hernandez to Chicago White Sox for LHP Konnor Pilkington

The White Sox acquired infielder Cesar Hernandez on Thursday morning to help fill a need in the middle infield with Nick Madrigal out with a season-ending injury. Hernandez is on a one-year deal with a $6 million club option for 2022.

Hernandez, 31, is batting .231 this year but has 18 homers and 47 RBIS.

Pilkington is a 23-year-old left-hander who has pitched 62 innings in AA ball this year with a 3.48 ERA.

Talking a trade I predicted pic.twitter.com/M0J0nVrDr8 — Jeffmlbdraft (@jeffMLBdraft) July 29, 2021

July 28

Texas Rangers reportedly trade OF Joey Gallo and RHP Joely Rodriguez to New York Yankees for minor leaguers RHP Glenn Otto, 2B Ezequiel Duran, SS Josh Smith and 2B/OF Trevor Hauver.

Joey Gallo, an All-Star this year, has been talked about as one of the top trade candidates this season along with Colorado's Trevor Story.

The Yankees get a much-needed left-handed power bat in the lineup with Gallo, who has 25 homers and 55 RBIs this season. He's also one of baseball's best outfield arms, although he can also play the corners in the infield. Gallo is also under contract through the 2022 season.

The Yankees are sending a haul of prospects according to ESPN's Jeff Passan that includes RHP Glenn Otto, 2B Ezequiel Duran, SS Josh Smith and 2B/OF Trevor Hauver. Duran is New York's 15th-ranked prospect.

The Rangers will also reportedly pay the salaries of Gallo and Rodriguez for the remainder of 2021.

Episode 416@BricePaterik says goodbye to Joey Gallo:



⚾️ Why the owners' cheapness made him a Yankee

⚾️ What it's like to lose a player who made you love the sport

⚾️ What comes next?



Listen, subscribe, share, and enjoy!#StraightUpTX | #MLBTradeDeadline pic.twitter.com/98tMZtni5h — Locked On bad baseball team (@LockedOnRangers) July 29, 2021

Arizona Diamondbacks trade 3B Eduardo Escobar to Milwaukee Brewers for INF/OF Cooper Hummel and INF Alberto Ciprian

Escobar, who made his first All-Star Game this year, was expected to be sought after by multiple teams this season. The 32-year-old infielder is on an expiring deal this season. He's batting .246 this season with 22 homers and 65 RBIs.

The last place D-backs get back a couple of minor leaguers. Hummel, 26, has spent the 2021 season in Triple-A and is an outfielder who can also play first base and catcher. Alberto Ciprian is an 18-year-old infielder.

#Diamondbacks trade an All-Star and don’t even get back a top-30 prospect in the #Brewers organization🔥🔥🔥



But at least they saved less than $3 mill 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Millard Shane Thomas (@creatorthomas24) July 28, 2021

Miami Marlins trade OF Starling Marte to Oakland Athletics for LHP Jesús Luzardo

This was a big trade for both sides as the Marlins sent outfielder Starling Marte to Oakland for pitcher Jesús Luzardo. Marte, 32, is on the final year of his deal. He's has a career-high .859 OPS with seven homers and 22 steals this year.

The Marlins covered the majority of the roughly $4.6 million left of Marte's salary this season and acquired Luzardo, 23. Luzardo was the A's top-ranked prospect as recently as last season. He has a 6.87 ERA in 13 games and six starts this year with 40 strikeouts in 38 innings.

Miami Marlins trade RHP Yimi García to Yimi Garcia for OF Bryan De La Cruz

Another big bullpen acquisition for the Houston Astros after they already acquired Kendall Graveman from Seattle. Garcia, 30, has 15 saves and a 3.47 ERA in 39 relief appearances this season.

Miami is getting a solid prospect in return in De La Cruz, a 24-year-old Minor League outfielder. He's batting .324 with 12 home runs in 66 games at Triple-A this season.

Here is the clip from July 21st where I recommend the Marlins trade Yimi Garcia for Bryan De La Cruz. Crazy. pic.twitter.com/3uPdAL3amw — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) July 28, 2021

Colorado Rockies trade RHP Mychal Givens to Cincinnati Reds for RHP Case Williams and RHP Noah Davis

After they traded for Justin Wilson and Luis Cessa from the Yankees, the Reds added another bullpen arm in Givens. The 31-year-old right-hander has a 2.73 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings this season. The Reds send a pair of starting pitching prospects to Colorado.

Pittsburgh Pirates trade LHP Tyler Anderson to Seattle Mariners for C Carter Bins and RHP Joaquin Tejada

The Mariners acquired left-handed starting pitcher Tyler Anderson from the Pirates after the Phillies reportedly had a deal in place to acquire him that fell through after a medical evaluation.

Anderson has a 4.35 ERA for the season, but he's pitched to a 2.50 ERA in three starts this month.

22-year-old Bins has hit the ball well this year between Low-A and Double-A. Tejada, 18, made his first two appearances in pro ball earlier this month in the Dominican Summer League.

New York Yankees trade RHP Luis Cessa and LHP Justin Wilson to Cincinnati Reds for a player to be named later

Cessa is having his best year in the majors out of the bullpen with a 2.82 ERA through 38 1/3 innings.

The trade saves the Yankees money on Wilson, who is owed about $1 million this season and has a $2.3 million player option for 2022.

July 27

Seattle Mariners trade RHP Kendall Graveman and RHP Rafael Montero to Houston Astros for 3B Abraham Toro and RHP Joe Smith

This was a weird one as the Mariners and Astros were in the middle of a series against each other in Seattle.

Graveman has been a stud out of the bullpen for Seattle this year with a .82 ERA in 30 games. The 30-year-old is on a 1-year deal. He'll provide help to Houston's bullpen, which is struggling with 4.15 ERA.

Montero was designated for assignment last week. He began the year as Seattle's closer before Graveman took over.

Toro, 24, is batting just .211 this year, but he was ranked by MLB Pipeline as Houston's No. 3 prospect in 2020.

July 26

Chicago Cubs trade LHP Andrew Chafin to Oakland Athletics for OF Greg Deichmann and RHP Daniel Palencia

Chafin, AKA "Big Country” and "The Sheriff" is a 31-year-old left-handed reliever with a 2.06 ERA in 43 relief appearances for the Cubs this season, with 37 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings.

Deichmann was Oakland's No. 9 prospect.

Pittsburgh Pirates trade RHP Clay Holmes from to New York Yankees for INF Diego Castillo and INF Hoy Park

Clay Holmes, 28, is a relief pitcher bringing more help to a Yankees bullpen that has struggled this season. Holmes has struck out 44 batters this season but also has a strong sinker with a 72.4% ground-ball rate this year.

Pittsburgh Pirates trade 2B/OF Adam Frazier and cash to San Diego Padres for SS Tucupita Marcano, OF Jack Suwinski and RHP Michell Miliano

Frazier was the second 2021 All-Star to be traded at the deadline and was a big acquisition for the San Diego Padres. Frazier is a flexible defenseman who can play at second base or the outfield.

He's also batting .324 this season with 127 hits in 60 games so far. Frazier is making $4.3 million this season and has another year of arbitration remaining in 2022.

July 23

Tampa Bay Rays trade SP Rich Hill to New York Mets for RHP Tommy Hunter and C Matt Dyer

After acquiring a 41-year-old the day before, the Rays traded a 41-year-old the next day in starting pitcher Rich Hill. The left-hander had a 3.87 ERA in 19 starts for the Rays this year before being traded. Hill provides depth for the Mets who are dealing with injuries in the rotation including Jacob deGrom, Carlos Carrasco, Noah Syndergaard and David Peterson.

July 22

Minnesota Twins trade DH Nelson Cruz and RHP Calvin Faucher to Tampa Bay Rays for RHP Joe Ryan and RHP Drew Strotman

This was the first blockbuster move of the trade deadline season as the Twins sent 41-year-old All-Star Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bay to help give the Rays offense a boost as it makes a push for the postseason.

He was batting .294 with 19 homers when he was traded to Tampa.

July 21

New York Mets trade OF Billy McKinney to Los Angeles Dodgers for Carlos Rincon and cash

McKinney was traded for the second time this season when the Dodgers acquired him for outfield depth on July 21. Rincon is a minor league outfielder the Dodgers sent to New York in the deal.

July 16

Arizona Diamondbacks trade C Stephen Vogt to Atlanta Braves for D-backs for 1B Mason Berne

Vogt's 2-year deal expires at the end of the year. The Braves have played a lot of catchers this season, six before acquiring the 36-year-old catcher.

July 15

Chicago Cubs trade OF Joc Pederson to Atlanta Braves for 1B Bryce Ball