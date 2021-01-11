Padres introduce Bob Melvin as their new manager

The 18-year managerial veteran signed a three-year contract with the team.

SAN DIEGO — It is official Padres fans. According to the club, Bob Melvin will be the 22nd manager of the San Diego Padres. The 18-year managerial veteran signed a three-year contract with the team.

President of Baseball Operations & General Manager A.J. Preller said, "“Bob is one of the top managers in the game and brings a tremendous wealth of knowledge and a proven track record to win at the Major League level.” He continued, "Throughout the process, Bob showed our group a true love of baseball and a natural presence to lead. It was immediately evident how he’s been able to bring out the best in his players throughout his managerial career. We believe that Bob is the right man to take our talented group and help them deliver a championship to the city of San Diego.”

In his 18 years as a manager, Melvin has skippered the Mariners, Diamondbacks and most recently the Oakland Athletics.

Over 18 seasons managing in Major League Baseball, Melvin has compiled a .514 (1,346-1,272) winning percentage in 2,618 games. He has also won the Manger of the Year Award in 2007 with the Diamondbacks and in 2012 & 2018 with the A's.

Among active Major League managers, only four have more wins than Bob Melvin.

Melvin will be introduced at a press conference at Petco Park on Monday, November 1 at 11:00 a.m.

Melvin will wear uniform number three.