World Series: How will Charlie Morton loss affect Braves? How can Astros bounce back?

How will the Charlie Morton loss affect the Braves and what does Houston need to do to win Game 2? Hear from MLB insider Gordon Beckham.

HOUSTON — The Atlanta Braves took Game 1 of the World Series in Houston on Tuesday thanks to both offense and pitching.

Jorge Soler started off the game with a solo home run on the third pitch. They scored two more in the second before Adam Duvall hit a two-run homer in the third.

But pitching was big for Atlanta. To start the game 38-year-old Charlie Morton was strong and efficient, but after being struck in the leg with a groundball in the second inning, he came out of the game in the third as x-rays showed he had a broken fibula and will miss the remainder of the series.

How big will his loss affect Atlanta? Locked On MLB Insider Gordon Beckham gave his thoughts on Tuesday night.

"Bad luck for the Braves, that's going to be a tough miss," Beckham said. "Obviously he would've only gotten one more game starting so it's not the end of the world for the Braves, they won (Game 1), but this is a big blow. Charlie Morton's their ace, he's the best pitcher on the staff. he's the veteran presence in the clubhouse, to lose him is a big deal."

While the Astros had some baserunners early including two men in scoring position in the first inning, they weren't able to cash in until the fourth and it was almost too little too late at that point as they only put up two runs in the game.

Beckham said it was evident they were a bit sluggish at the plate as a whole.

"You could tell that the Astros had one extra day off," Beckham said. "Sometimes in baseball where you have days off, you just kind of feel like you're fish out of water. That's definitely what the Astros looked like (Tuesday night), they were a bit rusty."

With the Soler leadoff homer and the Duvall third inning homer, Beckham said the Braves were able to ride that momentum the entire game and feed off each other, despite being in Houston.

"(Duvall) hitting that home run in the third to put them up 5-0 just really subdued that crowd in Houston," Beckham said. "For them to have that kind of momentum at the start of the series is really big because everyone's picking the Astros, right. But this team is really good and they just come on. There's something about hot teams in the playoffs."

How can the Astros bounce back?

Game 2 of the World Series is set for Tuesday night. The Astros are at home before the series goes to Atlanta for Game 3 and 4.

Locked On Astros host Brett Chancey joined the Locked On Today podcast on Wednesday to talk about the Game 1 loss and lookahead to Game 2.

"You're going to have to have an absolutely stellar start from Jose Urquidy and maybe it is a good thing that they put him in Game 2 rather than Luis Garcia," Chancey said. "Putting Garcia in this situation would probably be a tougher hill to climb."

While the Astros were only able to put two runs on the board in Game 1, they were able to get plenty of guys on base and faced a handful of Braves relievers.

"The good thing is Houston got to Atlanta's main line relief pitchers so they may be a little bit used up for an effective run or stop gap in Game 2.," Chancey said. "So the Astros have to hope that someone other than Yordan Alvarez and Michael Brantley can get on base and score with runners in scoring position."