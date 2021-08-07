Reports: Lil Baby detained, James Harden let go after being stopped by police in Paris

Reports say Lil Baby was detained as part of a narcotics investigation. James Harden was with the rapper in Paris, but was not arrested or taken into custody.

PARIS, France — After a video surfaced on Twitter of Brooklyn Nets star James Harden speaking with police officers in Paris, reports out France say he was not arrested or ever taken into custody.

However, NBC News reports the Paris prosecutor's office confirmed that rapper Lil Baby, who James Harden was with, has been detained along with one other person for allegedly carrying drugs.

Lil Baby (Dominique Armani Jones) and James Harden have been in Paris together for Fashion Week.

ESPN said French media is reporting a car that Harden and Lil Baby were in was stopped after police smelled cannabis.

It's unclear at this time whether Lil Baby is being charged with anything.

Harden's season came to an end in mid-June when the Bucks defeated the Nets in seven games to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Rockets traded the 31-year-old early in the NBA season, where he averaged nearly 25 points and 11 assists per game while playing alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Harden, Irving and Durant all struggled with injuries throughout the season and in the playoffs.

Harden withdrew from playing on the U.S.A. men's Olympic basketball team last month.