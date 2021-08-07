Fans get Phoenix Suns tattoos as team fights for first championship

Diego Lopez got Chris Paul tattooed on the back of his leg to commemorate the team's milestone of making it to the NBA Finals.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — With a needle and some ink, die-hard fan Diego Lopez celebrated the Phoenix Suns' run to the NBA Finals by getting Chris Paul's likeness tattooed on his leg.

As the team continues their quest to win their first championship, Lopez said commemorating the milestone was a must.

“He hadn’t made the finals and he made it with the Suns so that AZ rush we’re now getting it tatted on the leg,” he said.

Although Lopez wasn’t even close to being alive the last time the Suns made it this far, he said that he’s a fan through and through.

After spending $800 and enduring pain for four hours, he proved his loyalty.

“They want to support the team,” said tattoo artist Andres Ortega Rojas. “They want to show some love.”

In the nine years of his career, Rojas said he’s done multiple Suns tattoos, but with the team now clinching onto a championship, interest has grown and fans want more.

“It’s a big deal because it’s going to put Phoenix to the top,” Rojas said.

Chris Paul hasn’t been the only request. Just two days ago, another fan requested a portrait of Devin Booker.

If the Suns take the big win and make history, Lopez saved a spot on top of his new tattoo to get the trophy added.

“I love tattoos, eventually we’re going to make it a full athlete leg sleeve,” Lopez said.

