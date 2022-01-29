Source: Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback Tom Brady plans to retire from football

The Bucs tweeted, "An NFL without Tom Brady seems unfathomable but could come sooner than later."

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me. More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ . pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg

Brady delivered another MVP-caliber season, hoping to lead the Bucs to their second straight Super Bowl. However, after coming up short against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional round of the playoffs, the 44-year-old has been forced to contemplate what's next for him and his family.