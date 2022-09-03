After Carson Wentz trade, Colts now have the most cap space in the NFL. What's next?

The Commanders are taking on Wentz's entire contract, which frees up $28 million in cap space for Indianapolis, giving them the most space to work with in the NFL.

INDIANAPOLIS — The massive offseason quarterback news cycle continued on Wednesday as the Indianapolis Colts dealt starting quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders.

The Colts and Commanders are swapping 2022 second round picks and the Commanders are also reportedly sending the Colts a 2022 third-round pick and a 2023 third-round pick that can become a second if Carson Wentz plays 70 percent of plays.

The Commanders are taking on Wentz's entire contract, which frees up $28 million in cap space for Indianapolis, giving them the most cap space in the entire NFL this offseason.

The trades comes one day after a blockbuster day in NFL news as Aaron Rodgers announced his return to Green Bay and the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Broncos.

"Carson Wentz in his one-year stint with Indianapolis just simply didn't work out, very inconsistent, just wasn't the guy, wasn't a great leader," Locked On Colts podcast host Evan Sidery said. "Overall the Colts were wise to cut their losses after a year and get back what I thought was a very good package from the Commanders."

Now the Colts have a big hole to fill at the starting quarterback position.

The Colts do not have a first round pick, however after the trade, they will own the 42nd pick. If they were to be interested in drafting a quarterback, they would need a big name to fall to them, or, they could potentially trade into the first round to get their guy.

What seems more likely, however, is a new quarterback in the form of a trade. Namely, San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo.

Locked On Colts podcast host Evan Sidery said we should expect the Colts to be very aggressive over the next week or two.

On Tuesday, during a wild day of quarterback news, news dropped hat Garoppolo underwent his successful shoulder surgery and will be ready well before training camp time.

The Niners are trying to trade the 30-year-old quarterback to clear the path for No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trey Lance, to assume the starting role.

Garoppolo's no trade clause ends next week and he could be a prime candidate for the Colts.

However, with the deal the Colts just swung to get rid of Wentz, it probably drives up the 49ers' asking price for Garoppolo at least a little bit.

Garoppolo has now been to two NFC Championship games in three years, winning one and losing this year to the Rams. He was a rumored potential fit in Washington but obviously that is now nixed.

He would be a cap hit of just over $26 million this upcoming season before he becomes an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

If #Colts were so eager to get rid of Carson Wentz, have to imagine they go in the polar opposite direction from an on/off field perspective.



As very accurate QBs with strong leadership qualities, it’s why Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo make the most sense right now in Indy. — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) March 9, 2022

Another rumor has been potential interest from Indianapolis in Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. While the 49ers may be eager to move Garoppolo, the same can't be said for the Raiders and Carr. This price for Carr would likely be significantly higher, but he'd be a much better option short and long term than Garoppolo.

Other quarterbacks the Colts could show interest in include Minnesota's Kirk Cousins and free agents Marcus Mariota, Jameis Winston and Teddy Bridgewater.

In addition to quarterback, Sidery said the Colts cap space means they need to be aggressive at other positions including wide receiver and pass rush.

Bottom line, expect a lot of moves in the coming days and weeks in Indianapolis.

Pick your #Colts 2022 QB1: — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) March 9, 2022