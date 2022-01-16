x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
NFL

Excuse the typo: Cowboys botch Vander Esch's name on jersey

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch’s name was misspelled on the back of his No. 55 jersey during pregame warmups.
Credit: AP
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch reacts after making an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are off on the wrong foot before their playoff opener against the San Francisco 49ers. 

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch’s name was misspelled on the back of his No. 55 jersey during pregame warmups.

The “c” and “s” were transposed in his last name. The fourth-year player is in the final year of his rookie contract after the Cowboys didn’t exercise the fifth-year option in their first-round pick from 2018. 

Vander Esch was the 19th overall choice.

Read the full story HERE.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Get the ABC10 mobile app for breaking news alerts, live shows and to send us news tips.

Watch more on ABC10 

Sacramento's Tongan community await news from loved ones following recent tsunami

 

In Other News

Fred Warner talks about new 5-year contract extension with San Francisco 49ers