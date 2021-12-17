NFL fantasy football start or sit Week 15: Taysom Hill; Russell Wilson; Michael Pittman

LOS ANGELES — Week 15 is here in the NFL as fantasy owners around the country are, for the most part, already in their fantasy football playoffs.
There are a lot of COVID-19 questions surrounding a number of teams heading into this week, so it's imperative you check the statuses of your starters this week.
On Friday's Locked On Fantasy Football podcast, host Vinnie Iyer gives his advice on players you should be starting or sitting in your lineups this week.
Start: Taysom Hill, QB, Saints
Last start: 23.30 points
Week 15 matchup: at Bucs
Start: Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings
Last start: 14.04 points
Week 15 matchup: at Bears
Sit: Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks
Last start: 21.20 points
Week 15 matchup: at Rams
Start: Chase Edmonds, RB, Cardinals
Last start: 15.49 points
Week 15 matchup: at Lions
Start: Myles Gaskin, RB, Dolphins
Last start: 6.90 points
Week 15 matchup: vs. Jets
Sit: A.J. Dillon, RB, Packers
Last start: 7.10 points
Week 15 matchup: at Ravens
Sit: Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers
Last start: 9.30 points
Week 15 matchup: at Bills
Start: Chase Claypool, WR, Steelers
Last start: 17.50 points
Week 15 matchup: vs. Titans
Start: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers
Last start: 18.60 points
Week 15 matchup: vs. Falcons
Sit: Michael Pittman, WR, Colts
Last start: 17.00 points
Week 15 matchup: vs. Patriots
Start: Zach Ertz, TE, Cardinals
Last start: 9.20 points
Week 15 matchup: at Lions
Sit: Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles
Last start: 28.50 points
Week 15 matchup: vs. Washington
Other players to start: Justin Fields, QB, Bears; James Robinson, RB, Jaguars; D'Onta Foreman, RB, Titans; Darnell Mooney, WR, Bears; Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys; Dalton Schultz, TE, Cowboys
Other players to sit: Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons; Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks; Devonta Freeman, RB, Ravens; Marquise Brown, WR, Ravens; Kendrick Bourne, WR, Patriots; Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons