x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
NFL

49ers got reinforcements for secondary for Rams game

Four key players were activated in time to play in the crucial season finale against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Troy Reeder (51) tackles San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco 49ers got major reinforcements for their depleted secondary. 

Four key players were activated in time to play in the crucial season finale against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. 

The Niners activated safety Jimmie Ward and cornerbacks Dontae Johnson and K’Waun Williams from the COVID-19 list. 

All three players tested positive earlier in the week but have been cleared to play. 

San Francisco also activated cornerback Emmanuel Moseley from injured reserve after he missed the previous four games with an ankle injury. 

The Niners can clinch the playoffs by beating the Rams or if New Orleans loses at Atlanta on Sunday.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

Watch more

Dine Downtown begins with hopes of restoring life to local restaurants in Sacramento

In Other News

Fred Warner talks about new 5-year contract extension with San Francisco 49ers