x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
San Franciso 49ers

49ers deliver a dud in 31-17 loss to banged-up Cardinals

Any encouragement the San Francisco 49ers might have gained from last week’s win at Chicago was wiped out in a hurry against a short-handed Arizona team.
Credit: AP
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs to the end zone to score a touchdown in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Any encouragement the San Francisco 49ers might have gained from last week’s win at Chicago was wiped out in a hurry against a short-handed Arizona team. 

The Niners are winless in four home games after their 31-17 defeat to the Cardinals. A season that began with high expectations for San Francisco is spiraling out of control. The Niners fell to 3-5 and trail the Cardinals by 4 1/2 games in the NFC West. 

Arizona didn't have quarterback Kyler Murray or receivers DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green, but still had little trouble against San Francisco.

In Other News

Fred Warner talks about new 5-year contract extension with San Francisco 49ers