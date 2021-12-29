49ers Jimmy Garoppolo hopes to play Sunday despite injured thumb

Jimmy Garoppolo hopes he will be able to play against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

SAN FRANCISCO — Jimmy Garoppolo won’t need surgery on his injured right thumb despite a chip of the bone and a torn ligament but it remains unclear if he will be able to start at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers this week.

Garoppolo played through the injury during a loss last Thursday night at Tennessee and planned to test out the thumb on Wednesday in hopes he would be able to play for the 49ers on Sunday against Houston when they have a chance to clinch a playoff spot.

