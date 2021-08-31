x
49ers QB Trey Lance to miss 1 week with injured finger

Rookie quarterback Trey Lance suffered a “small chip fracture” in the finger of his right hand in the 49ers preseason finale last Sunday.
Credit: AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) before an NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance will miss one week of practice after injuring a finger on his throwing hand during an exhibition game.

Lance was hit on his right hand by the helmet of Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson. 

Lance remained in the game after the hit but got more tests done Monday that coach Kyle Shanahan said showed a “small chip fracture” in the finger.

Shanahan says Lance is unable to take snaps and needs to rest for about seven days before he can return.