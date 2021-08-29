x
San Franciso 49ers

49ers use QB platoon to beat Raiders 34-10

The San Francisco 49ers showed off their two-quarterback system in a 34-10 exhibition victory over the Las Vegas Raiders
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) runs out of bounds against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers showed off their two-quarterback system by getting rushing touchdowns from both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance in a 34-10 exhibition victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. 

Coach Kyle Shanahan rotated his two quarterbacks on the opening two drives against the Raiders backups as a tune-up for the regular season when he plans to use both Garoppolo and the rookie Lance. Both ended with TD runs with Garoppolo getting the first and Lance the second. 

The Raiders took a different approach, keeping most of their starters back home in Las Vegas.