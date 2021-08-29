49ers use QB platoon to beat Raiders 34-10

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers showed off their two-quarterback system by getting rushing touchdowns from both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance in a 34-10 exhibition victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Coach Kyle Shanahan rotated his two quarterbacks on the opening two drives against the Raiders backups as a tune-up for the regular season when he plans to use both Garoppolo and the rookie Lance. Both ended with TD runs with Garoppolo getting the first and Lance the second.