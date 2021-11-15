x
San Franciso 49ers

49ers win 1st home game in more than a year, 31-10 over Rams

Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes, and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 for their first home win in more than a year
Credit: AP
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs past Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan Fuller to score during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes, Jimmie Ward returned one of his two first-quarter interceptions for another score and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 for their first home win in more than a year. 

The Niners had lost four of five games and were in danger of falling out of the playoff race before putting together a complete performance against the Rams. 

San Francisco has won five straight against Los Angeles, including its last home win last October. The Rams have lost two straight.

