49ers win 1st home game in more than a year, 31-10 over Rams

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes, Jimmie Ward returned one of his two first-quarter interceptions for another score and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 for their first home win in more than a year.

The Niners had lost four of five games and were in danger of falling out of the playoff race before putting together a complete performance against the Rams.