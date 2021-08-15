Lance throws long TD pass before 49ers lose to Chiefs 19-16

Trey Lance threw an 80-yard touchdown pass, but also showed some rookie traits during his preseason debut in the 49er' 19-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Trey Lance threw an 80-yard touchdown pass that led to loud cheers from San Francisco fans, but also showed some rookie traits during his preseason debut in the 49ers’ 19-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lance had an up-and-down first performance with a few off-target throws, three sharp passes that were dropped by his receivers and four sacks behind a spotty offensive line.