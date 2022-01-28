Kicker Robbie Gould shining in 'Goulden' years with 49ers

His 45-yard kick in a cold, snowy Green Bay delivered the Niners a 13-10 victory that left them two wins shy of Gould’s ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl.

SAN FRANCISCO — When the San Francisco 49ers placed the franchise tag on Robbie Gould three years ago, the kicker had a decision to make. He could re-sign or hang up his cleats after a long, successful career and head back home to the Chicago area to be with his wife and three kids.

Gould opted to keep playing and it was for moments just like Saturday night. His 45-yard kick in a cold, snowy Green Bay delivered the Niners a 13-10 victory that left them two wins shy of Gould’s ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl.

In Other Super Bowl News

Last year, the NFL had a team play in its home stadium in a Super Bowl for the first time. On Sunday, the league will see another first that does put a delay in some of their preparations for this year’s big game.

The NFC championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers marks the first time that a conference title game is taking place at the Super Bowl venue. Katie Keenan, the NFL’s Senior Director of Event Operations, said that the league had prepared for that contingency, but that it has delayed what work they can do inside SoFi Stadium.

A late-season surge in COVID-19 cases had the NFL in 2021 looking a lot like 2020, when the coronavirus led to significant disruptions, postponements and changing protocols. The emerging omicron variant figures to play a role all the way through the playoffs, including the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, where California has always been aggressive with policies to combat the spread of the virus.

