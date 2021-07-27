Shanahan says Garoppolo is starting QB as 49ers open camp

Kyle Shanahan did his best to clear things up as the 49ers reported for training camp Tuesday by saying there is no competition at quarterback.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Jimmy Garoppolo’s future with the San Francisco 49ers immediately became a bit cloudy when the San Francisco 49ers traded up to draft Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick.

Kyle Shanahan did his best to clear things up as the 49ers reported for training camp Tuesday by saying there is no competition at the quarterback position. Garoppolo is the starter and Lance is coming in as the backup.

Garoppolo is coming off a difficult season marred by a lingering ankle injury, but he’s also just two years removed from leading San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance.

Healthy again, the veteran impressed coaches and teammates with a strong performance during organized team activities last month.