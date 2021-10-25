x
San Franciso 49ers

Wentz leads Colts to rain-soaked 30-18 win over 49ers

Carson Wentz threw two TD passes and ran for another score to lead the Indianapolis Colts to a rain-soaked 30-18 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
Credit: AP
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) signals first down during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Carson Wentz threw two TD passes and ran for another score to lead the Indianapolis Colts to a rain-soaked 30-18 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Colts overcame the wet conditions and an early nine-point deficit to win for the third time in four games following an 0-3 start to the season. 

The 49ers dropped their fourth straight game and remained winless at home for more than a year since beating the Rams on Oct. 18, 2020, as the return of starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo failed to provide any spark on a wet night.

