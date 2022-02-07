Why was Mike McDaniel the right hire for the Miami Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins are bringing in 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel to lead the team. Why was he the right fit for Miami at this time?

MIAMI — The Miami Dolphins have tapped their next head coach in San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

McDaniel, 38, has over 15 years of experience in the NFL as an assistant and a coordinator but no head coaching experience to date.

He succeeds fired Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. The hire happens with a backdrop of Flores suing the NFL for discrimination and racist hiring practices, while lobbing multiple serious allegations at Dolphins owner Stephen Ross that he offered to pay him $100,000 per loss in 2019 for a better draft position and that he tried to get Flores to violate tampering rules.

Why was McDaniel the right guy in this moment for the Dolphins?

On Monday's Locked On Today podcast, Locked On Dolphins podcast host Kyle Crabbs joined Peter Bukowski to talk the hire of McDaniel and how it will benefit quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the offensive side of the ball.

"The previous regime really struggled with offensive coaching and stability and getting the offensive minds stable," Crabbs said on Locked On Today. "The Mike McDaniel hire allows them to tap into an offensive system that has had a lot of success in building productive quarterback play in playing complimentary football, something the Dolphins really haven’t been able to do."

Crabbs said because Miami spent a top five pick on Tagovailoa, who is struggling to find his footing a little bit, the McDaniel hire will help the Dolphins really gauge Tagovailoa's potential as a franchise-leading quarterback.

Meanwhile, the Flores lawsuit looms over all of this. What’s the case for Mike McDaniel as a better coach and a better person now to guide this team than Brian Flores was?

“The Dolphins when they hired Flores were going all the way back to square one," Crabbs said on Locked On Today. "They spent three years addressing the roster, and you feel as though there’s a strong nucleus of defensive talent that exists, and some reports indicate they could pursue Vic Fangio as a defensive coordinator…McDaniel is looking to catapult the other side of the football."

"One of the words the Dolphins used in the decision to let Flores go was ‘relationships’ and you listen to a Mike McDaniel press conference and he talks a lot about collaboration and communication and some of the reviews he’s gotten from former coaches he’s worked alongside with, they talk about how good of a communicator he is," Crabbs said. "The Dolphins want to have a collaborative process."

It is worth noting that McDaniel identifies as multi-racial, making him just the fifth minority head coach in the NFL along with Mike Tomlin (Steelers), Ron Rivera (Commanders), Robert Saleh (Jets) and Lovie Smith (Texans, who was hired Monday).