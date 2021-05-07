Watch the NBA Finals beginning at 5:30 PST on ABC10.

PHOENIX — The NBA Finals are officially on beginning Tuesday night in Phoenix as the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Suns. The Suns are in the Finals for the first time since 1993 and the Bucks have made it for the first time since 1974.

Things aren't off to a great start for Milwaukee as Giannis Antetokounmpo was listed as doubtful on Monday prior to Tuesday's game. Antetokounmpo went down with a knee injury in Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks. He missed Game 5 and Game 6, but the Bucks won both on their way to a 4-2 series win.

On the Locked On Today podcast, Locked On Suns host Brendon Kleen joined the show to discuss the keys for the Phoenix Suns in this Finals matchup against the Bucks.

The Suns and Bucks met two times during the regular season and the Suns won both games each by one point. If that's any indication of how this series will go, we're in for a ride.

Kleen said the Suns, who really have cruised through the playoffs to this point, are in for a test as Bucks are the best defense the Suns have faced and have the best backcourt the Suns have faced in these playoffs.

While the Suns have faced quality big men in the playoffs including Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic, and handled them well, the Bucks present a different size advantage with Giannis, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis.

"I think DeAndre Ayton probably won't be as much of a scorer as we've seen in other series," Kleen said on Locked On Today. "I think it's going to be a lot of what we've seen the Suns do. Can Chris Paul and Devin Booker in that pick and roll make the right read, make the right decision and can they take advantage of Milwaukee's aggressiveness?"

NBA Finals: How to watch

Game 1 is on ABC at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. Arizona time on Tuesday.

