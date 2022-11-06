Early odds favor the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the 2023 World Series

The early betting odds for the 2023 World Series champion are exactly the same as 2022.

HOUSTON — It's never too early to look ahead as the Houston Astros prepare to defend their title.

After winning the World Series, oddsmakers released their early favorites for who they think can take home the Commissioner's Trophy in 2023. Their pick?

The Los Angeles Dodgers. Again.

Before the 2022 season, the Dodgers were slightly favored over the Astros to win it all. For 2023, the Dodgers are +550 to win the whole thing, while the Astros are +700 to repeat.

The NLCS-winning Philadelphia Phillies are +1400, while Houston's ALCS foe, the New York Yankees, are +1000.

Houston does face some questions ahead of 2022 MLB Winter Meetings.

Astros ace Justin Verlander signed a two-year contract last offseason but has a player option for 2023.

There's also outfielder Michael Brantley who had season-ending shoulder surgery back in August. Lefty reliever Will Smith has a club option for 2023, according to Spotrac. And both trade deadline acquisitions Trey Mancini and Christian Vázquez are set to hit free agency as well.

Fan-favorite Yuli Gurriel rounds out the notable free agents as the first baseman will be 39 years old in June of next season.

Lastly, there's manager Dusty Baker, 73, whose contract is set to expire after winning his first World Series title.