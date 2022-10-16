VIDEO: 92-year-old Cleveland Guardians fan reacts to stunning victory over New York Yankees

This video is sure to make you smile!

CLEVELAND — It's sufficient to say that any Cleveland Guardians fan watching last night's stunning victory probably got chills.

Guardians fans of all ages celebrated across Northeast Ohio after the Guardians scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning for a walk-off victory over the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the ALDS.

One viewer shared a video with 3News of her 92-year-old mother Laverne Ramser cheering during last night's victory.

The video was captured during the bottom of the ninth inning on Saturday night.

The Guardians super-fan has lived in Alliance, Ohio, for over 50 years.

Last night, 3News' Emma Henderson caught up with fans leaving the game. Watch their reactions as they left Progressive Field:

Tonight, fans will flock to downtown Cleveland once again as the Guardians host Game 4 of the ALDS.

The Guardians announced on Sunday morning that tickets for tonight's game is officially sold out. Fans once again are being encouraged to "Rock Your Red."