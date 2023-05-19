Adam Wainwright's son steals the show in post-game interview

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 16-8 Thursday night but one of the most memorable moments came after the win.
Adam Wainwright addressed the media during a post-game interview and was accompanied by his son, Caleb Wainwright.
As the 41-year-old was discussing the team's seven home runs and his win on the mound, Caleb began stealing the show.
Putting his hat on his dad, drumming on the microphone, smiling, laughing, picking up a recorder, opening a water bottle and more. Caleb was centerstage for the wholesome post-game interview.
"One of the biggest reasons why I wanted to hang around and play a little longer was so I could bring him in the clubhouse," Wainwright said. "So hopefully he remembers that after we win."
Adam Wainwright earned his 196th victory on Thursday in the Cardinals' dominant win. He pitched 5 2/3 innings allowing five hits, two earned runs and one strikeout.
He announced ahead of the 2023 Major League Baseball season that this would be the last of his career. He plans to retire at the end of the season.
The Cardinals play the second game of their four-game series against the Dodgers Friday night at Busch Stadium.
They have won nine out of their last 11 games, including a sweep of the Boston Red Sox. They currently sit with a 19-26 record, sitting in last place in the National League Central Division.
