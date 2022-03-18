AP source: Carlos Correa agrees to $105.3M, 3-year deal with Twins

Correa will earn $35.3 million annually under the deal and can opt-out after the 2022 and 2023 seasons to become a free agent again, AP reports.

After months of speculation, it appears shortstop Carlos Correa is officially saying goodbye to the 'Stros.

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Correa has agreed to a $105.3 million, three-year contract with the Minnesota Twins, ending a seven-season tenure with the Houston Astros.

Correa will earn $35.3 million annually under the deal and can opt-out after the 2022 and 2023 seasons to become a free agent again, AP reported.

Negotiations with Correa have been an ongoing issue dating back to February 2021 when the shortstop signed a one-year deal to avoid arbitration.

Correa was the lone arbitration-eligible player for the Astros when he thanked James Click, Jim Crane and his former agent, Jon Rosen, for getting the deal done.

At the end of the 2021 season, speculation about losing another star to free agency began to grow. Both Gerrit Cole (New York) and George Springer (Toronto) left for new deals the last two seasons.

Adding fuel to the fear of Correa leaving in free agency was the shortstop hiring super-agent Scott Boras back in January.

Prior to the 2022 MLB lockout, the Astros reportedly offered Correa a five-year deal worth $160 million. While it was the biggest guaranteed deal the franchise has ever offered a player, Correa turned it down.

Before signing with the Twins, there were rumors Correa could join the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. He was also linked to the Detroit Tigers, who are currently managed by former Astros manager A.J. Hinch.

Correa has been with the Astros since 2012 when he was drafted first overall by the team.

Houston even managed to keep Correa’s family close, drafting his younger brother J.C., who currently plays for Houston’s High-A affiliate, the Asheville Tourists.

The 27-year-old Puerto Rican shortstop has a career .277 batting average with 133 home runs and 489 RBIs.