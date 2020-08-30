Astros-Athletics game at Minute Maid postponed because of positive COVID-19 case

HOUSTON — Sunday’s Houston Astros game against the Oakland Athletics has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 case
According to the Astros, the positive case was in the Oakland organization. Postponing the game is being done out of an abundance of caution and will allow for more testing and contact tracing, Major League Baseball announced.
A makeup day for the game hasn’t been announced. MLB will provide updates as they come in.
The postponement comes a day after Houston swept a double-header from the As, winning 6-3 and 4-2 Saturday. And that double-header was played because both the Astros and Athletics walked off the field Friday to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake.