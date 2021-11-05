Astros and manager Dusty Baker reach one-year deal

HOUSTON — Dusty Baker led the Astros to win two games of a World Series championship this season. Next year, he gets another shot at it.
The Astros and Baker reached a one-year deal for Baker to return in 2022, the team announced on Friday.
Baker originally joined the Astros on a two-year deal in January of 2020. He replaced A.J. Hinch, who – along with GM Jeff Lunhow -- was fired in the wake of the sign-stealing scandal.
In 2020, he led the team to the American League Championship Series. Then this year, to the World Series.
Baker’s 17-12 postseason record over the past two seasons is the best all-time by any Astros manager, according to the team. He’s managed in the big leagues for 24 seasons, leading teams to 1,987 wins. That’s 12th all-time.
He’s the first manager in MLB history to win division titles with five different teams. And he’s the ninth manager in history to lead both a National League team and an American League team to the World Series.
Baker is still looking for his first World Series title.
Now the focus turns to free agency and players like Carlos Correa and Justin Verlander.