Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron dies, source says

A source confirmed the death with 11Alive Friday.

Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron has died, a source told 11Alive Friday morning. He was 86-years-old. NBC Sports also tweeted about the legend's death Friday morning.

He wasn't just a force on the field, but an activist for change. Aaron broke into the major leagues at 20 years old (Milwaukee Braves) and required very little time to assimilate to The Show, batting .280 as a rookie (1954) and then belting 27 homers the following season. In fact, from 1955-73, Aaron accounted for 700 of 755 home runs, including eight different turns of 40-plus dingers during this period.

He was also a testament to sustained greatness, representing the Braves (and later Brewers) as an All-Star a staggering 25 times.

Since retiring from the game in 1976, and being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame years later, Aaron has served many roles with the Braves organization.

Just last year, the Braves honored legend with his own street: "Hank Aaron Way." The street is on the grounds of the team's facility, CoolToday Park, in North Port, Florida.

Earlier this month, the Hall of Famer got vaccinated for COVID-19.

He along with U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young and other civil rights leaders rolled up their sleeves to send a message to Black Americans in particular that the shots are safe.