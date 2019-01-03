SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sorry, San Francisco Giants fans, it looks like the Bryce Harper Sweepstakes is over. The most coveted MLB free agent on the market has reportedly agreed to the biggest deal in league history. According to The Associated Press, six-time MLB All-Star Bryce Harper has agreed to a 13-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies worth $330 million. The agreement is subject to a successful physical.

The 26-year-old slugger has been the talk of the MLB off season but over the last several weeks the Phillies,Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, and his former team the Washington Nationals emerged as front runners for landing the star outfielder. Harper was drafted first overall by the Nationals in 2010 and made his MLB debut on April 8, 2012. The Las Vegas native led the Nationals in home runs (34) and RBI (100) in 2018 while batting .249.

Harper's reported deal with the Philadelphia Phillies would exceed Giancarlo Stanton's 13-year, $325 million contract with the Miami Marlins which was the largest in MLB history when signed in 2015. Harper would reportedly get a $20 million signing bonus, a $10 million salary in 2019, $26 million in each of the first nine seasons and $22 million in each of the last three years with none of the money deferred. Harper's agreement was first reported by the MLB Network, according to the AP.

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper in action during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

AP

Bryce Harper will join former Jesuit High School and Sacramento State baseball star Rhys Hoskins who is gearing up for his third season with the Philadelphia Phillies. Hoskins was a fifth-round MLB Draft pick in 2014 and made his big league debut with the Phillies on August 10, 2017. The first baseman from Sacramento made Major League Baseball history by becoming the fastest player to 18 home runs, needing just 34 games to reach that mark after making his MLB debut.

Hoskins has been delivering dingers for the Phillies for the last two seasons but now he's preparing to welcome his new teammate, Bryce Harper, whose name is synonymous with home runs. In fact, Hoskins and Harper competed against each other during the Home Run Derby at the 2018 MLB All-Star Game. The 25-year-old Sacramento product led Philadelphia in home runs (34) and RBI (96) in 2018 while batting .246.

