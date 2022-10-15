ALDS Game 3: Mariners eliminated in historic 18-inning playoff game

The Astros sweep the Mariners and advance to the ALCS.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros meet in Game 3 of the ALDS. The Astros have a 2-0 lead in the series and are looking to advance to the ALCS with a victory.

Twenty-one years later, playoff baseball is back in the Pacific Northwest. But unless the hometown team can find some late magic, it may just be a one-day cameo for this year.

18th inning:

Jeremy Pena leads off the 18th for the Astros, with Murfee still pitching for the Mariners.

A solo home run from Pena puts Houston in front 1-0, the first run of the game.

Yordan Alvarez then hits a fly ball to left field but Kelenic comes flying in and makes a remarkable diving catch for the first out of the inning.

Alex Bregman is next up for the Astros. A weak ground ball allows Bregman to reach on an infield hit with the Mariners in a defensive shift.

Robbie Ray comes out of the bullpen to replace Murfee and face left-handed Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker with one out.

Tucker ends up striking out on a foul tip for the second out of the inning. Yuli Gurriel is up next for Houston.

Gurriel flies out to Haniger in right field and the Mariners will have three outs to try and come back to tie or win this game in the bottom of the 18th inning.

Kelenic leads off for the Mariners against Garcia, and grounds out to Gurriel at first base for the first out.

Crawford grounds out to shortstop for the second out, and Rodriguez represents the last chance for the Mariners to stay alive in the 2022 postseason.

Rodriguez flies out to center field, and the Mariners lose by a final of 1-0 in 18 innings.

17th inning:

Murfee remains the Mariners' pitcher, and gets McCormick to fly out to Rodriguez in center field for the first out.

Christian Vazquez strikes out looking for the second out of the inning, and Jose Altuve comes up for the Astros.

Altuve flies out to Kelenic in left field, and the Mariners go 1-2-3 and will bat in the bottom of the 17th with the game still tied at 0.

Raleigh will lead off the inning for Seattle against Luis Garcia.

"Big Dumper" strikes out looking for the first out.

Haniger pops it up in the infield for the second out of the inning, and Santana represents the last chance for the Mariners in the 17th inning.

Santana drives a ball into the right-center gap but elects to conservatively stay at first base. Frazier is next up for the Mariners.

A wild pitch from Garcia allows Santana to advance to second base. After the advance, Servais brought in Taylor Trammell as a pinch runner.

Frazier pops it up short in the outfield, and this game moves on to the 18th inning, still without a run for either team.

16th inning:

Matthew Boyd is the new Mariners' pitcher, and he first will face Yordan Alvarez.

Alvarez hits a very high pop fly for the first out. Alex Bregman is up next for Houston.

Bregman puts a base hit just in front of Kelenic in left field, and the Astros have a runner on first base with one out. Kyle Tucker bats next for Houston.

After Tucker walks, Mariners manager Scott Servais pulls Boyd from the game and will bring on Penn Murfee out of the bullpen to face Yuli Gurriel.

Gurriel lines a ball into the gap but Rodriguez covers a lot of ground and makes an impressive sliding catch for the second out.

Aledmys Diaz comes up with the go-ahead run at third base in Bregman.

Murfee induces an infield pop-up from Diaz to get Seattle out of the inning, and Rodriguez will lead off the bottom of the 16th inning.

J-Rod pops a ball up into the outer infield for the first out of the inning. France will bat next for the M's.

France strikes out swinging and Dylan Moore represents the last chance for Seattle in the bottom of the 16th inning.

Moore strikes out swinging and the longest scoreless postseason game in MLB history continues.

15th inning:

Festa gets two outs on two pitches by retiring Vazquez and Altuve to begin the inning.

Jeremy Pena then strikes out swinging and the Mariners have thrown 15 scoreless innings.

Frazier leads off for Seattle against Houston pitcher Luis Garcia. Frazier ends up striking out swinging.

Kelenic follows Frazier up with another strikeout swinging. Two outs and Crawford will bat for the Mariners.

A weak ground ball from Crawford puts an end to the 15th inning.

14th inning:

Festa is on to pitch for the Mariners in the top of the 14th inning.

Yuli Gurriel will lead off for Houston. Festa gets him to fly out to right field, the first out of the inning.

Aledmys Diaz grounds out to Crawford at shortstop and there are 2 outs in the 14th. Chas McCormick up next for Houston.

Festa strikes out McCormick to keep the game tied, and Dylan Moore will lead off for the Mariners.

Luis Garcia is the new pitcher for the Astros. He gets Moore to fly out to left field for the first out.

Raleigh then pops out in the infield and Haniger will bat with two outs.

Haniger reaches on an infield single, and Santana will bat for Seattle.

Santana strikes out looking and this game will advance to the 15th inning, still scoreless.

13th inning:

Erik Swanson is the new Mariners pitcher, and Yordan Alvarez leads off the inning for Houston.

Alvarez is struck out swinging by Swanson for the first out, and Alex Bregman will hit next for the Astros.

Bregman flies out to left field for the second out.

Kyle Tucker flies out to Haniger in right field, and the Mariners will have yet another chance to win the game in the bottom of the inning.

Kelenic leads off the Mariners' half of the inning.

Brown induces a groundout from Kelenic for the first out. Crawford now up to bat for Seattle.

Crawford flies out to Alvarez in left field for the second out.

Rodriguez is next to bat for the Mariners. The star outfielder draws a walk to keep the inning alive.

France steps into the batter's box for Seattle.

Rodriguez uses his speed to steal second base and get into scoring position for France.

A ground out from France brings an end to the 13th inning, and the game is still scoreless.

12th inning:

Sewald still pitching for the Mariners, and faces Chas McCormick to lead off the inning.

McCormick ends up getting hit on the backside of the arm by Sewald, and Houston will have a runner on first with Christian Vazquez up to bat.

Sewald strikes out Vazquez on a foul tip for the first out, and Jose Altuve is next to bat for the Astros.

Altuve strikes out swinging for the second out, bringing up Jeremy Pena with one runner on first base.

Sewald gets Pena to ground out to Crawford at shortstop and the Mariners keep the Astros off the board once again.

Haniger will lead off for Seattle.

Astros rookie Hunter Brown strikes Haniger out for the first out.

Santana sneaks a base hit between the Houston defensive shift and the Mariners have a base runner with one out in the 12th. Frazier is up next for Seattle.

Brown gets Frazier to ground into an inning-ending double play and after 12 innings at T-Mobile Park, it remains 0-0.

11th inning:

Paul Sewald on to pitch for the Mariners, and he will face Kyle Tucker to begin the inning.

Tucker strikes out swinging for the first out.

Gurriel flies out to Rodriguez in center and there are two outs in the 11th.

Sewald strikes out Aledmys Diaz to retire the side.

France will lead off the bottom half of the inning for the Mariners.

Ryne Stanek is the new Astros pitcher and gets France to fly out to right field for the first out.

Dylan Moore replaced Suarez as a pinch-runner in his last at-bat, and is at the plate for Seattle in the 11th. Stanek strikes him out swinging and there are two outs, with Raleigh coming to the plate.

Raleigh flies out to Yordan Alvarez in left field and this game goes to the 12th inning, still scoreless at T-Mobile Park.

10th inning:

Brash remains the pitcher for the Mariners in the top of the 10th inning, facing Jeremy Pena.

A line drive to Frazier is the first out of the inning for Houston.

Alvarez hits a deep fly ball to right-center field but Rodriguez manages to chase it down and catch it for the second out.

Brash strikes out Bregman and gets a big cheer from the crowd to end the top of the 10th, and Kelenic will lead off the inning for the Mariners.

Bryan Abreu is the new pitcher for the Astros.

Kelenic strikes out swinging for the first out of the inning. Crawford up next for Seattle.

Crawford strikes out by fouling the ball back into the catcher's glove. It is J-Rod time at the plate with two outs in the bottom of the 10th.

Rodriguez pops out to the first baseman and this game will continue, still 0-0 going into the 11th inning.

Ninth inning:

Diego Castillo pitches for the Mariners, facing Houston infielder Yuli Gurriel, who leads off with a base hit.

Aledmys Diaz then gets hit in the back by Castillo, and there are two runners on with no outs in the top of the ninth.

Chas McCormick's sacrifice bunt moves the runners over and Christian Vazquez will bat with one out and two runners in scoring position.

Matt Brash is coming on to pitch for Castillo to face Vazquez.

Vazquez strikes out swinging on a Brash slider for out No. 2.

Brash then gets Altuve to strike out swinging and the Mariners will have a chance to win the game with a walk-off.

Ryan Pressly is on to pitch for Houston, and will face Eugenio Suarez to start the bottom of the ninth.

Suarez's hard ground ball is unable to be fielded by Altuve and he reaches on for a single to begin the inning.

Raleigh grounds into a near double-play, but "Big Dumper" manages to beat the throw to first. Haniger will bat with one out and one on.

Haniger gets hit on the hand by a 95-mile-per-hour fastball and will go down to first base.

Santana will bat with two runners on base. After a long at-bat, Pressly strikes Santana out swinging for the second out.

Frazier is the last chance for the Mariners at the plate.

A fly out by Frazier means this game is going to extra innings at T-Mobile Park.

Eighth inning:

Andres Munoz takes over for Kirby in the top of the inning on the mound.

Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena strike out to begin the Astros' half of the inning, much to the delight of the crowd at T-Mobile Park.

Alex Bregman then drives a double into the left-center field gap with two outs, putting one runner into scoring position with Kyle Tucker up to the plate.

Tucker ends up going down swinging and Munoz strikes out the side, keeping the score even entering the Mariners' half of the eighth inning.

Rafael Montero will pitch for the Astros, and Kelenic will lead off the inning for the Mariners.

Kelenic strikes out looking for the first out of the inning.

Crawford shoots one out to right field but Tucker corrals it for the second out.

Rodriguez gets a double off the left-field wall that brings a roar out of the home crowd, France will bat with a runner in scoring position and two outs.

France strikes out swinging and there is no score after eight innings.

Seventh inning:

Yuli Gurriel singled to lead off the inning, but Kirby got Trey Mancini to pop it up into right field for the first out.

Chas McCormick then hit a line drive back up the middle and Houston has two runners on with one out, Christian Vazquez will pinch-hit for Maldonado against Kirby.

Altuve strikes out swinging to end the inning, and rookie George Kirby completes a 7th scoreless inning against one of MLB's top offenses.

Hector Neris is on to pitch for the Astros in the bottom of the inning. Seattle goes three up and three down and the game is still scoreless going into the eighth.

Sixth inning:

Kirby gets the Astros' three best hitters out 1-2-3 and is now through six scoreless innings.

France grounds out for the first out in the Mariners' half of the inning.

The Mariners go quietly in the bottom of the inning and it remains scoreless in Seattle.

Fifth inning:

Ty France makes a remarkable play on a Jose Altuve pop-up, catching it and then tagging out Martin Maldonado for a rare double play.

Frazier and Kelenic record quick outs to begin the bottom of the fifth, Crawford will bat with two down.

Crawford lands a single just in front of Yordan Alvarez, and Rodriguez will bat for the Mariners with two outs.

Rodriguez strikes out after a long battle with McCullers, no score as game goes to the sixth.

Fourth inning:

Slugger Yordan Alvarez gets hit by a pitch and gets to first base. After Kirby recorded an out, Kyle Tucker then got a base hit in front of Haniger in right field.

The Mariners challenged the call that Trey Mancini was hit by a pitch, but the ruling stood after review to load the bases, with Chas McCormick set to bat for Houston.

The Mariners have Cal Raleigh at bat to lead off the fourth inning.

Both Raleigh and Haniger strike out, bringing up Carlos Santana with two down. A ground out to first base ends the inning, and it remains scoreless after four innings.

Third inning: Kirby goes 1-2-3. 40 pitches for Kirby through the third.

Ty France gets one hit but the Mariners to bring any runs across in the bottom half, still a scoreless tie entering the fourth.

Second inning: Bregman strikes out swinging on the first three pitches at the top of the second. Mancini strikes out but Astros pull off a double steal. McCormick strikes out ending top of the second.

McCullers gives up back-to-back walks to Raleigh and Haniger. Tucker makes the catch for the 2nd out after Frazier hits to center field. Raleigh takes 3rd.

McCullers strikes out Kelenic to end a scoreless inning.

First inning: Kirby goes 1-2-3 in the first with 11 pitches. McCullers also goes 1-2-3 with eight pitches to end the first.

If Seattle is to ensure two home games are played this weekend, it must find a way to solve the combo of Jeremy Pena and Alvarez. That job will fall to rookie George Kirby, who starts for the Mariners.

While Alvarez has provided the biggest blows, it's been the paper cuts of Peña that created those opportunities. It was Peña's two-out, two-strike single in Game 1 that set the stage for Alvarez's game-winning homer in the ninth inning.