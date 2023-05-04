MLB team is first to extend alcohol sales due to shorter games

Shorter games have reduced the amount of time concession stands can be open at big league ballparks.

MILWAUKEE — As new rule changes shorten Major League Baseball (MLB) games, one team is extending alcohol sales.

The Milwaukee Brewers are the first team to permit fans to buy alcohol beyond the end of the seventh inning.

The Brewers' president of business operations said the team is extending alcohol sales on an experimental basis through the end of the eighth inning.

The Brewers' first six games this season averaged two hours and 34 minutes, while last year the first six games averaged three hours and 19 minutes.

"This is [reflective] of the fact that the games are shorter. From a time perspective, we're probably looking at selling beer for the same amount of time by extending to the eighth inning that we did last year through the seventh," Brewers' president of business operations Rick Schlesinger said. "Obviously, the safety and the conduct of our fans has primacy. We've had no issues, but it's a small sample size and we're going to continue to test it and see if it makes sense. I know a number of other teams are doing the same thing."

During the offseason, MLB made several rule changes that look to speed up the game and provide more excitement.

In previous seasons, pitchers could take their time to deliver a pitch, carefully weighing options and constantly shaking off signs from the catcher.

This year, MLB pitchers have 15 seconds once they have the ball to deliver the next pitch. The time is increased to 20 seconds when runners are on base.

The new rule will also impact the batter. They get one timeout per plate appearance and the batter must be in the box with eight seconds left on the pitch timer.

“I'm comfortable that our people are going to be monitoring the situation well and making sure that people who shouldn't be served won’t be served, regardless of what inning it is,” Schlesinger said.

“The vast majority of fans behave responsibly. In fact, I will tell you because I get the data, that the number of incidents of misbehavior with alcohol are down. I think people have more sensitivity and awareness."

