x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mlb

MLB keeps spring camps on hold, missing opener 'disastrous'

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says spring training remains on hold because of a management lockout and his goal is to reach a labor contract to play on opening day.
Credit: AP
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred makes comments during a news conference at MLB baseball owners meetings, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Manfred says spring training remains on hold because of a management lockout and his goal is to reach a labor contract that allows opening day as scheduled on March 31. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says spring training remains on hold because of a management lockout and his goal is to reach a labor contract that allows opening day as scheduled on March 31. 

With the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history stretching into its 71st day, Manfred said teams will make a new offer when negotiations resume Saturday for just the fifth economic bargaining session since the five-year labor contract expired. 

Spring training workouts had been scheduled to start on Feb. 16.

Related Articles

In Other News

San Francisco Giants hold end of season press conference, detail off-season priorities