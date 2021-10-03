x
AL batting champion Gurriel lifts Astros over A's 7-6

AL batting champion Yuli Gurriel hit a winning RBI single in the ninth inning, and the AL West champion Houston Astros defeated the Oakland A's 7-6
Credit: AP
Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel, center, celebrates his winning hit during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON (AP) - AL batting champion Yuli Gurriel hit a winning RBI single in the ninth inning, and the AL West champion Houston Astros headed to the postseason with a 7-6 win over the Oakland Athletics. 

Gurriel hit .319 and became Houston’s second player to win a batting title after Jose Altuve in 2014, ’16 and ’17. Gurriel became the second Cuban-born big league batting champion after Tony Oliva. 

Houston finished 95-96 and opens the Division Series at home Thursday against the Central champion Chicago White Sox. Oakland was 86-76, finishing nine games back of the Astros in third place.