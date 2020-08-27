AL-best A's win 3-1 in another victory by Fiers over Rangers

The Oakland Athletics have never lost a game started by Mike Fiers against the Texas Rangers.

Fiers allowed only one unearned run over six innings as the A's won 3-1.

He struck out seven and scattered three hits over six innings. Oakland has the AL's best record at 22-10, and its 19 wins in August match its most in any month since September 2013.