x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Oakland A

AL-best A's win 3-1 in another victory by Fiers over Rangers

The Oakland Athletics have never lost a game started by Mike Fiers against the Texas Rangers.
Credit: AP
Oakland Athletics' Mike Fiers pauses on the mound as he works against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The Oakland Athletics have never lost a game started by Mike Fiers against the Texas Rangers.

Fiers allowed only one unearned run over six innings as the A's won 3-1.

He struck out seven and scattered three hits over six innings. Oakland has the AL's best record at 22-10, and its 19 wins in August match its most in any month since September 2013. 

Texas has lost 10 of 11 and hit the midpoint of its season 11-19. Oakland didn't have a hit until Stephen Piscotty's RBI single in the sixth off Kolby Allard tied the game. The A's scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.