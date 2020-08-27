AL-best A's win 3-1 in another victory by Fiers over Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The Oakland Athletics have never lost a game started by Mike Fiers against the Texas Rangers.
Fiers allowed only one unearned run over six innings as the A's won 3-1.
He struck out seven and scattered three hits over six innings. Oakland has the AL's best record at 22-10, and its 19 wins in August match its most in any month since September 2013.
Texas has lost 10 of 11 and hit the midpoint of its season 11-19. Oakland didn't have a hit until Stephen Piscotty's RBI single in the sixth off Kolby Allard tied the game. The A's scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.