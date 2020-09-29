x
AL West champion Athletics finally get their playoff series

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Marcus Semien and the Oakland Athletics are finally getting a full playoff series. 

After consecutive losses in the wild-card game, the AL West champions hope a longer series boosts their chances for a deep postseason run. 

Oakland gets its shot against the Chicago White Sox in the best-of-three wild-card round having advanced just once during 11 previous playoff trips since 2000, when they reached the 2006 AL Championship Series before being swept by Detroit. 

Oakland will send 22-year-old lefty Jesús Luzardo out to start Game 1 on Tuesday against Chicago right-hander Lucas Giolito.