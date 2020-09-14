AL West-leading A's hit frenetic stretch with loss in Texas

After the A's fell 6-3 to the Rangers, Oakland goes to Seattle for a doubleheader that will be part of four games in about 60 hours, in three cities and time zones.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The AL West-leading Oakland Athletics are headed into a frenetic stretch coming off a 6-3 loss in Texas.

The A's split the four-game series with the last-place Rangers. Now Oakland goes to Seattle for a doubleheader that will be part of four games in about 60 hours, in three cities and time zones.

The three-day travel binge ends with the start of a two-game series at Colorado on Tuesday.