x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Oakland A

AL West-leading A's hit frenetic stretch with loss in Texas

After the A's fell 6-3 to the Rangers, Oakland goes to Seattle for a doubleheader that will be part of four games in about 60 hours, in three cities and time zones.
Credit: AP
Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) can't make a diving stop on a ground ball in the second inning during a baseball game in Arlington, Tex, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The AL West-leading Oakland Athletics are headed into a frenetic stretch coming off a 6-3 loss in Texas. 

The A's split the four-game series with the last-place Rangers. Now Oakland goes to Seattle for a doubleheader that will be part of four games in about 60 hours, in three cities and time zones.

The three-day travel binge ends with the start of a two-game series at Colorado on Tuesday. 

The doubleheader was wedged between the trips to Texas and Denver after a three-game series at the Mariners to start September was postponed over COVID-19 issues.